PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Dham project in Varanasi, takes part in Ganga Aarti

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday embarked on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, he inaugurated phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham at a cost of around Rs 339 crores.

Noting that the project will add to the spiritual vibrancy of Kashi, the Prime Minister started his day by offering prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple.

The Prime Minister then took a cruise boat from Khirkiya Ghat to Lalita Ghat to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple and also took a holy dip in the Ganges.



Breaking security protocols, the Prime Minister generously accepted a turban, scarf from a man on the streets of Varanasi as his convoy headed to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, where he offered prayers and planted a Rudraksha tree on the premises of the temple.

The Prime Minister then proceeded to inaugurate the ambitious project of Kashi Vishwanath Dham.



A total of 23 buildings were inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. It provides a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others.



The Prime Minister along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had lunch with the workers involved in the construction work of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor.





Later in the day, the PM took a boat ride from Lalita Ghat to Ravidas Ghat, where he was scheduled to take part in the Ganga aarti.

Upon reaching, the Prime Minister boarded Vivekanand Cruise. He was accompanied by Adityanath, other chief ministers, deputy chief ministers of BJP ruled-states and top BJP leaders.

The ghat was illuminated with several thousands of earthen lamps, lights and floral arrangements.

The Prime Minister witnessed 'Ganga Aarti' on the banks of the Ganges on the occasion of Shiv Deepotsav being celebrated in the city today.

PM Modi who had boarded the Vivekananda Cruise witnessed the grand spectacle at Ravidas Ghat from aboard the vessel.

Following the grand aarti, a scintillating display of light and sound show was held at the ghat. The sky was then lit up with fireworks after a scintillating light and sound show.

The Prime Minister posed for a photograph with BJP national president JP Nadda, Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, in Varanasi.



On December 14, at around 3:30 pm, PM Modi will attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir.

The Prime Minister will also participate in a conclave of Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy CMs from Bihar and Nagaland.

The conclave will provide an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of furthering team India spirit.

Chief Ministers of all BJP-ruled states to give a presentation over good governance, before PM Modi on Tuesday morning. The Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers will visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Tuesday.

Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states are scheduled to visit Ayodhya on December 15 for the darshan of Ram Lalla. (ANI)

