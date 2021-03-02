PM Modi inaugurates 'Maritime India Summit 2021'

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Maritime India Summit 2021' on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the second edition of the summit via video conferencing.

Prime Minister also launched e-book of maritime vision 2030, which is aiming to make the Indian maritime insutry at par with the top global benchmark in the next 10 years.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State (MoS) Ports, Shipping and Waterways (Independent Charge) in his opening remark said that the summit is one of the biggest virtual summit in the world with the participation of 1.7 lakhs partipants from more than 100 nations.

"In the three day summit, we will have ministers from eight nations, over 50 global CEOs and more than 160 speakers which include 115 international speakers from 24 nations," he said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jaganmohan Reddy also joined the event via video conferencing.

The Summit will help in furthering growth of India's maritime economy. Several countries are participating in the event including the CEOs and Ambassadors of several countries to boost investment in the Maritime sector in India. Over one lakh participants from 50 countries have registered online for MIS summit 2021 which is scheduled from March 2 to March 4.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Maritime India Summit 2021 is being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on a virtual platform www.maritimeindiasummit.in from March 2 to March 4 via video conferencing.

The summit will visualise a roadmap for India's Maritime sector for next decade and will work to propel India to the forefront of the Global Maritime Sector.

Eminent speakers from several countries are expected to attend the summit and explore the potential business opportunities and investments in Indian Maritime domain. Denmark is the partner country for the three-day summit. (ANI)