PM Modi inaugurates new integrated terminal of Chennai International Airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Integrated Terminal Building (Phase-1) of Chennai International Airport on Saturday.

PM Modi was on a visit to Chennai to inaugurate several development projects.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were present at Chennai International Airport during the ceremony.



The state-of-the-art terminal - spread across an area of 1,36,295 sq m - which will increase the passenger serving capacity from 23 million passengers per annum (MPPA) to 30 MPPA - and will be an important addition to the city's infrastructure.

Besides boosting connectivity, it is also expected to benefit the local economy.

Among the unique features of the terminal is Skylight. This feature allows natural light to be harvested for illuminating the space inside the building.



"This reduces energy consumption and makes a space feel enlivening and airy," said an official explaining the feature.

The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam (a pattern or design drawn in front of South Indian homes), saree, temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Integrated Terminal Building of Chennai Airport has been developed at the cost of Rs 1,260 crore. The addition of this new Integrated Terminal building will increase the passenger serving capacity of the airport from 23 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) to 30 MPPA.

Earlier in a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said the Integrated Terminal will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy.

The splendour and glory of the ancient Tamil culture was on full display and the latest advanced technology will come together to welcome visitors at the New Integrated terminal building, T-2, of the Chennai International Airport on Saturday.

Flying drones have been prohibited in Greater Chennai Police limits from 6 am to 10 pm on Saturday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city, according to Chennai police.

Later in the day, PM Modi will flag off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express at a function at MGR Chennai Central Railway Station.

Prime Minister will flag off the Express service between Tambaram and Sengottai. He will also flag off a DEMU service from Thiruthuraipoondi-Agasthiyampalli, which will benefit commuters from Coimbatore, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

He will also inaugurate the 37 km gauge conversion section between Thiruthuraipoondi and Agasthiyampalli, which has been completed at a cost of Rs 294 crore. It will benefit the movement of edible and industrial salt from Agasthiyampalli in the Nagapattinam district.

In the afternoon, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the celebrations commemorating the 125th Anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math in Chennai. Swami Ramakrishnananda started Sri Ramakrishna Math in Chennai in 1897. Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission are spiritual organisations engaged in various forms of humanitarian and social service activities.

In the evening, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of road projects worth about Rs 3,700 crore at the public programme at Alstrom cricket ground, Chennai. The projects include the inauguration of a 7.3-km long elevated corridor in Madurai and a 24.4-km long four-lane road of National Highway 785.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the construction of road projects of National Highway-744. The project worth more than Rs 2,400 crore will boost inter-state connectivity between Tamil Nadu and Kerala and ensure a convenient journey for pilgrims visiting Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, Andal Temple in Srivilliputhur and Sabarimala in Kerala, the PMO informed. (ANI)