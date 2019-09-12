PM Modi inaugurates New Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha building in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the New Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha building here.

He also inaugurated various development projects in Ranchi today. Modi was also scheduled to launch the Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana (KMDY) here.

"The PM will launch the scheme -- Prime Minister Kisan Man Dhan Yojana -- and will also inaugurate 400 Ekalvya Model Residential schools to provide quality upper primary, secondary, and senior secondary level education to ST students in tribal-dominated areas," an official statement had earlier said.

The KMDY will secure the lives of 5 crore small and marginal farmers by providing a minimum pension of Rs 3,000 per month to those who have attained the age of 60. The scheme has an outlay of Rs 10,774 crore for the next three years.

All the small and marginal farmers who are currently between the age of 18 to 40 years are eligible to avail the benefits.

The Eklavya Model Residential Schools are aimed at providing quality education to the students of Scheduled Tribes. This scheme will be implemented in blocks with a tribal population of at least 20,000.

The residential schools will have tribal students from Class 6 to 12. Around Rs 10,000 crore will be spent on the construction of these schools in Jharkhand, Odisha, Northeastern and other states in the next two years. (ANI)

