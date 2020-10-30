PM Modi inaugurates Sardar Patel Zoological Park in Kevadia

Narmada (Gujarat) [India], October 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat has inaugurated Sardar Patel Zoological Park, popularly known as Jungle Safari, in Gujarat's Narmada district on Sardar Patel's 145th birth anniversary.

Sardar Patel Zoological in Kevadia has been set up near the 182-metre Statue of Unity.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat, took a tour of the zoological park.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated 'Ekta Mall' and 'Children Nutrition Park' in Kevadia here and took a ride in 'Nutri Train' at Children Nutrition Park in Kevadia.

He also inaugurated 'Arogya Van' in Kevadia.

The park has hundreds of medicinal plants and herbs and also provides information about their usage and importance.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown in March, to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. (ANI)