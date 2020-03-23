PM Modi interacts with media heads over COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held an interaction with media heads through video conferencing over COVID-19.

Subhash Chandra from Zee Group, Kalli Purie from Aaj Tak, Rajat Sharma, Editor-In-Chief of India TV, Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami and Smita Prakash, Editor at Asian News International, among others attended the video conference.

Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar was also present with the Prime Minister.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had held an interaction with Chief Ministers of states over the deadly virus.

Several states have announced complete lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Modi has asked state governments to ensure rules of lockdown are followed properly and called on citizens to take the issue seriously.

"Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself by doing this, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to ensure the rules and laws are followed," he tweeted.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 415 on Monday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)