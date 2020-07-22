PM Modi interacts with newly-elected BJP Rajya Sabha MPs

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MPs and said that they will certainly make effective contributions to parliamentary proceedings.

"Had an excellent interaction with the newly elected BJP4India Rajya Sabha MPs. It was wonderful to hear their views and passion towards public service. This is a group of MPs who are diverse and will certainly make effective contributions to parliamentary proceedings," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

He said he has urged MPs to keep themselves updated with latest policy issues and also emphasised on being effective on the floor of the House as well as in the field among people.

He reiterated the need for constant people connect and embracing the latest technology as well as social media.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu administered the oath or affirmation to 45 of 61 members newly elected to the upper house from 20 states.

Twelve sitting members have been re-elected and include Sharad Pawar, Digvijaya Singh, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Prem Chand Gupta, Harivansh and Ramdas Athawale.

The members elected to the upper House for the first time include Mallikarjun Kharge, Jyotiraditya Scindia and KC Venugopal. The three leaders have a lot of legislative experience.

The members who could not take oath on Wednesday will do so during the ensuing Monsoon Session.

Voting for vacant Rajya Sabha seats was held on June 19. (ANI)