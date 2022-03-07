PM Modi interacts with winners of Nari Shakti Puraskar

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): On the eve of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with winners of the Nari Shakti Puraskar on Monday.

'Nari Shakti Puraskar' is an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development to acknowledge the exceptional contribution made by individuals and institutions, to celebrate women as game changers and catalysts of positive change in society.

In all, 28 awards (14 each for the years 2020 and 2021) will be presented to 29 individuals in recognition of their exceptional work in rendering distinguished services towards the empowerment of women, especially vulnerable and marginalized women.



The winners of the Nari Shakti Puraskar for the year 2020 are from fields as diverse as entrepreneurship, agriculture, innovation, social work, arts and crafts, STEMM, and wildlife conservation, etc. The winners of the Nari Shakti Puraskar for the year 2021 are from the fields of linguistics, entrepreneurship, agriculture, social work, arts and crafts, Merchant Navy, STEMM, education and literature, disability rights, etc.

Observed on March 8 every year, International Women's Day is a global event that celebrates the achievements of women in cultural, social economic, and political fields.

The day commemorates women, who despite various challenges posed by society have proven their mettle in every sphere across the world.

This year's theme focuses on "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow," recognizing the contributions of women and girls around the world on issues such as climate change adaption, mitigation, and response to build a more sustainable future for all. (ANI)

