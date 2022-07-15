PM Modi invites ideas for 91st episode of Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited people to share their ideas and suggestions for the 91st episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', which is set to take place on July 31.

The ideas can be shared on MyGov and Namo App. People can also record their messages by dialling the number 1800-11-7800.

"Do you have inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 31st? I look forward to hearing them... share them either on MyGov or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800," PM Modi tweeted.

MyGov said that PM Modi looks forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to you.

Prime Minister invites you to share your ideas on topics he should address on the 91st episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.



"Send us your suggestions on the themes or issues you want the Prime Minister to speak about in the upcoming Mann Ki Baat episode. Share your views in this Open Forum or alternatively you can also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record your message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English. Some of the recorded messages may become part of the broadcast," the MyGov added.

You can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give your suggestions to the Prime Minister.

In the 90th edition of his monthly 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister remembered the dark chapter in India's history- the Emergency, which was imposed in 1975 and said that it was our democratic mindset that eventually prevailed.

He also applauded all those who resisted that period and said that even after the Emergency people did not lose faith in democracy.

The Prime Minister further said that during the Emergency the citizens were deprived of all rights, including the Right to Life and Personal Liberty is given by Article 21 of the Constitution.

PM Modi further said that the country's courts, every Constitutional institution, the press everything was brought under control and Censorship was so stringent that nothing could be published without approval. (ANI)

