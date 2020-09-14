PM Modi invites ideas, inputs from countrymen for 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invited suggestions for his monthly Sunday address Mann ki Baat which is set to take place on September 27.

"The greatest strength of #MannKiBaat is the diverse range of inputs received from people across India. This month's episode will take place on 27th September. I urge you all to share your ideas on the NaMo App, @mygovindia, or by dialing 1800-11-7800," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which the Prime Minister interacts with the nation. (ANI)