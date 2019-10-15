PM Modi invites suggestions, ideas for Diwali edition of 'Mann ki Baat'

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invited suggestions and ideas from the public for the 58th edition of his monthly radio program 'Mann ki Baat' scheduled for October 27, which, coincidentally, is falling on Diwali.

"This month's Mann Ki Baat will take place on October 27, which is also the day of Diwali. Share your inputs for the programme. Dial 1800-11-7800, write on the NaMo App or on the MyGov Open Forum!" Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister, in the 57th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' on September 29, had spoken about initiating a 'Bharat Ki Laxmi' campaign this Diwali to honour the girls who have brought a change in society.

Modi had called on the citizens to outline the achievements of 'daughters' of the country using BharatKiLaxmi hashtag.

"There must be numerous daughters amongst us who, through their perseverance, diligence and talent have brought glory to their families, society and the country. This Diwali, can we arrange programmes to honour the Laxmi of India?" Modi had said.

"This time, let us do campaign #Bharatkilaxmi. Encouraging the Laxmi of Bharat amounts to strengthening the paths of prosperity for the country and her citizens," he added. (ANI)