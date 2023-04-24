"PM Modi is architect of growth of diamond industry in Surat": Union Min Piyush Goyal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): Heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday called the former the architect of the growth of the diamond industry in Gujarat's Surat.

The Union Minister made the remark while addressing the 49th edition of the Inia Gems and Jewellery Awards at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai, hosted by Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

Speaking at the event, the Union minister said, "PM Modi is somebody who understands your industry well. Today, Surat is providing high-quality gems and jewellery or goods to the entire world."

"Friends, your industry has over the years, matured into a success story. The aesthetics, the designs, the historical art or culture or tradition that your industry reflects along with the modernity that you bring to your products, gives us the feeling that India has arrived," Goyal said.

He said the future of the gem and jewellery industry is bright.

The Union Minister added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre was inching closer to creating a hassle-free environment for carrying out business.

"In government, we, in our own small way, are working towards ease of doing business. We are working towards ensuring that each one of you carries out your business honestly and efficiently," he said.

"In a way, we have Maharashtra and Gujarat both leading this industry and we have the rest of the country, adding lustre to this industry," he said.

"This is one industry that shows promise, that has skilled artisans and craftsmen, skilled workmen spread across the country," Goyal added.

He also urged stakeholders to promote economies of scale, talent and quality to make India an export powerhouse in this vibrant sector.

Apart from Piyush Goyal, Frank Geerkens, Consul General of Belgium in Mumbai; Vipul Shah, chairman, GJPEC and Kirit Bhansali, vice chairman, GJEPC, among others, were present. (ANI)