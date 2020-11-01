PM Modi is campaigning in Bihar to substitute for Nitish Kumar's unpopularity, says Chirag Paswan

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 1 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being forced to conduct seven consecutive rallies in Bihar to substitute for the Chief minister's unpopularity as he is aware that not a single person would vote in the name of Nitish Kumar.

"PM Narendra Modi himself is conducting so many rallies in Bihar. He is putting in a lot of effort because everyone knows that not a single Bihari is going to vote in the name of the present CM Nitish Kumar

"The Prime Minister has to hold seven rallies in two days because Nitish Kumar is quite unpopular in Bihar. Modi Ji is working hard to substitute for the Bihar CM's unpopularity. Otherwise, PM Modi could have easily won the Bihar election sitting in Delhi," Chirag Paswan said.

"Why are BJP leaders bowing their heads before such a corrupt Chief Minister Nitish Kumar? Such remarks disappoint their own party workers and voters. Chief Minister himself knows he's not going to win, LJP chief Chirag Paswan said replying to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Nadda has expressed confidence about NDA getting a two-thirds majority in Bihar assembly polls and said, "even if the BJP gets more seats, Nitish Kumar will still be our leader".Nadda said people know RJD's character is that of "jungle raj".

The LJP leader also highlighted that the consumption of alcohol was heavily prevalent in the state while the Nitish government kept talking of 'alcohol prohibition' in the state

"They talk about the prohibition of alcohol but then it is available everywhere. The CM says that alcohol is being smuggled. But when he knows about these activities why he isn't working to stop these. Why does he get defensive when he is asked about it," Paswan said.

"I will make sure to hold a probe into the 7 Nischay scheme because I'm sure Nitish Kumar is involved in a big corruption scam through this scheme. And if he isn't scared then he shouldn't fear any probe either," LJP leader said while terming 7 Nischay scheme, the biggest scam in the history of Bihar.

The first phase of the Bihar polls concluded on October 28, while the remaining two phases of voting are scheduled to be held on November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)