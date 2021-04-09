PM Modi is serious, proactive about our issues: Mumbai Mayor on vaccine shortage claims

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): A day after Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the state is facing a COVID-19 vaccine crunch and demanded 40 lakh doses every week from the Centre, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is serious and proactive about the state's issues and accuses people under PM of not taking this issue with same seriousness.

Speaking to reporters here today, the Mumbai Mayor said, "the Prime Minister is serious and proactive about our issues but it seems that the people under him are not taking this issue with the same seriousness."

Stating that several vaccination centres in Mumbai have run out of vaccine leading to a halt in the vaccination drive, Pednekar said that 76,000 to 1 Lakh doses were about to reach Mumbai today.

"There are several vaccination centres that have zero vaccines now and vaccination has stopped there. I have come to know that some 76,000 to 1 Lakh doses are about to reach Mumbai by today but I don't have any official info on this," she said.

She further said that everything possible is being done to fight the pandemic including increasing the number of beds and other amenities.

I request everyone to not politicise this situation and let us work for the benefit of the Mumbaikars," she added.

Maharashtra is among the ten states that have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases, said the Union Health Ministry on Friday. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 56,286, it said.

The ministry further aid that Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties at 376, in the last 24 hours. (ANI)