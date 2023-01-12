PM Modi is Swami Vivekananda of modern India: BJP MP Saumitra Khan

Bankura (West Bengal) [India], January 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saumitra Khan on Thursday drew parallels between Swami Vivekananda and Narendra Modi and said that the Prime Minister is the reincarnation of the Indian saint.

The BJP MP from West Bengal further said that PM Modi is the Swami Vivekananda of modern India.

"PM Narendra Modi is the reincarnation of Swami Vivekananda in a new form. Swami Vivekananda is a god-like figure for us. Seeing the way PM Modi is serving the country and its people, it can be said that he is the Swami Vivekananda of modern India," said Khan.

This came on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's 149th birth anniversary which is being observed as Swami Vivekananda Jayanti across the country.

Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day across the country.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on the occasion and said that his thoughts and ideals would continue to guide countrymen.

"Tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. His life always inspires patriotism, spirituality and hard work. His great thoughts and ideals will continue to guide the countrymen," the Prime Minister tweeted.



At the 26th National Youth Festival in Hubbali, Karnataka, highlighting the importance of National Youth Day in the year 2023, the Prime Minister remarked that on one hand, we have the exuberant National Youth Festival and on the other hand there is the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached", the Prime Minister exclaimed quoting Swami Vivekananda Ji and said that it is the life mantra of the youth of India and said that we must emphasise and understand our duties to take the country forward in the Amrit Kaal. The Prime Minister highlighted the inspiration from Swami Vivekananda Ji derived by the youth of India in this endeavour.

"I bow my head at the feet of Swami Vivekananda Ji on this special occasion", the Prime Minister remarked. The Prime Minister also paid tribute to Sri Siddheshwar Swami who passed away recently.

PM Modi highlighted the association of Swami Vivekananda with the land of Karnataka. He noted that Swami ji visited Karnataka many times and Mysore Maharaja was one of the key supporters of his visit to Chicago.

"Swami ji's Bharat Bhraman testifies to the unity of the nation's consciousness and this is an eternal example of the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat," he said.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda Ji, the Prime Minister said, "The development of a future and a nation becomes easy when we possess the power of the youth."

The Prime Minister emphasised the two messages of Swami Vivekananda that should be a part of every youth's life in this rapidly changing world of today. He said, "These two messages are- institutions and innovation!" The Prime Minister further explained that an institution is formed when we expand our idea and work with team spirit and urged every youth of today to augment their individual success in the form of team success. "This team spirit will take forward developed India as 'Team India'", the Prime Minister said.

Throwing light on Swami Vivekananda's idea of innovation, the Prime Minister remarked that every work has to pass through three stages - ridicule, protest and acceptance. The Prime Minister gave the example of digital payments, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Jan Dhan Yojana and the indigenously made covid vaccine and remarked that it was ridiculed when it was first introduced. (ANI)

