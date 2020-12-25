PM Modi is the true well-wisher of farmers: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the true well-wisher of farmers.

Speaking at a public event in Mehrauli, Shah reiterated that opposition is misleading farmers regarding minimum support price (MSP).

"I want to make it clear that the MSP system will remain. The three farm laws are in the favour of the farmers. Nobody can remove the MSP system or snatch farmers' land from them. The government is ready to hold talks with farmers' unions with an open heart," the Minister said.

He said Prime Minister Modi has deposited Rs 95,000 crore directly in the bank account of 10 crore farmers within the last two and a half years. "Prime Minister Modi will release Rs 18,000 crore as the next installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over Rs 9 crore farmers today with a click of a button at 12 noon. He is the true well-wisher of farmers,"

He said during the UPA government in 2013-14, the agriculture budget was Rs 21,900 crore, which was increased by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the current budget of Rs 1,34,399 crore.

Shah further said that today is a very important day for all Indians, as it is the birth anniversary of two 'great' leaders-- Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya. (ANI)