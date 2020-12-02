PM Modi joins DGPs, IGPs conference virtually, reviews action points of the previous meeting

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday joined the 55th annual conference of DGPs and IGPs virtually and reviewed the action points of the previous conference.

The conference was inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah who emphasised that there should be zero tolerance against terrorism.

A Home Ministry release said that a review of internal security situation was presented to the Prime Minister and Home Minister and discussions were held to improve the overall security scenario with more people-friendly initiatives.

This is the first time the conference, organised by Intelligence Bureau, is being held in virtual mode due to the situation created by COVID-19.

In his inaugural address, Home Minister said that security agencies should have a coordinated approach in the national security scenario and achieve the target of making India a developed and safe nation.

Heads of various central para-military forces and state DGPs and IGPs participated in virtual mode from their respective states.



Amit Shah paid his tributes to police martyrs and awarded the Indian Police Medal to 50 awardees. He congratulated them on their achievements.

He highlighted policy issues on national security and applauded the role of police as frontline warriors in crisis and disaster management.

While stressing on the need to ensure the safety and dignity of the citizens, the minister underlined the importance of the capacity building of police to deal with emergency situations and disasters.

"He directed that security agencies should have a coordinated approach in national security scenario and achieve the target of making India a developed and safe nation," the release said.

A session on various initiatives of security forces against Left Wing Extremism (LWE) was held. Discussions were held to improve the security situation in LWE-infested areas and stress was given on coordinated action with states to check the LWE menace.

Discussions on the role of police during COVID-19 pandemic and implementation of safety protocol by the police was also discussed.

Follow-up actions were also suggested to develop an SOP to manage various types of emergency situations. (ANI)

