Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

PM Modi keeps brisk pace of work, addresses three gatherings on Saturday

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:15 IST

New Delhi (India), September 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for keeping a brisk pace of work, on Saturday delivered a speech at the ISRO Space Centre in the morning and addressed gatherings at Mumbai and Aurangabad, all within a gap of eight hours.
His address to the nation from ISRO control centre came after he had early Saturday witnessed the descent of Vikram module of Chandrayaan II mission which lost communication with ground stations at an altitude of 2.1 metres from the moon.
Modi returned to Delhi early on Friday after a three-day visit to Russia which was packed with engagements. He had a summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and took part in Eastern Economic Forum meeting in Vladivostok. He also had bilateral meetings with leaders of Japan, Malaysia, and Mongolia on the sidelines of the forum meeting.
He flew to Bengaluru on Friday evening to witness the descent of Chandrayan-2 mission.
After his morning speech at ISRO control centre, Prime Minister reached Mumbai to lay the foundation stone of metro lines and launch other projects. He later addressed a `mahila sammelan' in Aurangabad.
BJP leaders say the Prime Minister has not had a single day of rest in the past over five years.
"It's so simple. He lands Delhi at 4 am after 5000km journey, had a busy schedule whole day, including a video address, reached Bangalore, remained awake till 3 am, again reached ISRO at 8 am and left for Mumbai and Aurangabad to push his development agenda," party leader Vijay Chauthaiwale tweeted.
Sources also said that Modi never thought for a moment to avoid personally witnessing ISRO's plan to soft-land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the lunar surface even though the success rate of soft landing missions is less than 40 per cent.
"The fact that the Prime Minister should avoid Bengaluru because the moon landing might not have been a complete success was not a consideration even for a moment," sources said on Saturday.
Modi watched the proceedings early Saturday as the lander began its descent towards the moon. The descent was perfect till an altitude of 2.1 km when communication from lander 'Vikram' was lost to ground stations.
In his address to the nation from ISRO Control Centre on Saturday morning, Modi lauded their efforts towards Chandrayaan 2, India's second moon mission and its first attempt at soft-landing on the surface of the moon. He asserted that there will be "new dawn".
"India is proud of our scientists! They've given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:21 IST

Centre constitutes Task Force for drawing up National...

New Delhi (India), Sept 7 (ANI): The Central government on Saturday constituted a task force for drawing up the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) of Rs 100 lakh crore from the fiscal year 2019-20 to 2024-25.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:11 IST

UP: Village Development Officer kills self after facing casteist slurs

Lakhimpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): A Village Development Officer, allegedly upset with casteist slurs, committed suicide here at his residence on Friday evening. Police have made some arrests in the case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:10 IST

J-K leaders to be in custody till environment created for...

New Delhi [India], Sep 7 (ANI): Defending government's move of detaining political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir after repeal of Article 370, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday said they have not been charged with any criminal offence and are only in "preventive detention" while n

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:08 IST

Chhattisgarh CM announces several initiatives to be taken for...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced several initiatives for boosting up the industrial sector and certain achievements which have already been accomplished by the state government in other core sectors including farming and automobile sectors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:02 IST

Will ease curbs in J-K if Pak behaves: Doval

New Delhi [India], Sep 7 (ANI):Noting that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is getting better, National Security Advisor (NSA)Ajit Doval on Saturday said that restrictions can only be lifted only when Pakistan "behaves".

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:01 IST

Chennai: Officers Training Academy holds passing out parade for...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 7 (ANI): A passing out parade was held for a total of 183 students who graduated as cadets from the Officers Training Academy here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:00 IST

JAP president Pappu Yadav holds cycle march to protest against...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): To protest against higher penalties for violating traffic norms under the new rules, JAP president and former Member of Parliament (MP) Pappu Yadav on Saturday led a 'cycle march' here on the city streets.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:51 IST

Telangana govt should declare health emergency: BJP state...

Telangana (Hyderabad) [India], Sep 7 (ANI): Telangana BJP State president Dr K Laxman on Saturday expressed concern over the outbreak of dengue and malaria and said that the state government should declare a health emergency.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:50 IST

BJP Yuva Morcha protests against Kejriwal, demands Kanhaiya's...

New Delhi [India], Sep 7 (ANI): BJP Yuva Morcha on Saturday held a protest here over Arvind Kejriwal government's alleged decision to not prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the JNU sedition case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:40 IST

AgustaWestland case: Court dismisses bail plea of Christian Michel

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed the bail plea of Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:14 IST

People came forward to support us after Section 377 was struck...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Last year's Supreme Court judgement to strike down Section 377 of the Criminal Procedure Code brought a sense of jubilation among the LGBTQ community. Nasser and Nasreen, a couple from Chennai credit the historical judgement for their happily married life.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:12 IST

Delhi: Two motorcycle-borne assailants snatch chain from woman...

New Delhi [India] Sept 7 (ANI): In an incident caught on a CCTV camera on Friday, two motorcycle-borne assailants snatched a chain from a woman and ran away.

Read More
iocl