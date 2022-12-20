PM Modi, Kharge enjoy millet lunch together after Congress president's dog remark

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday enjoyed a millet lunch at Parliament along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other MPs.

The lunch was hosted by agriculture minister Narendra Tomar to mark Millet Year 2023. The Prime Minister was present at the event for nearly 40 minutes.

"As we prepare to mark 2023 as the International Year of Millets, attended a sumptuous lunch in Parliament where millet dishes were served. Good to see participation from across party lines," PM Modi tweeted along with some pictures of the lunch.



Interestingly, the lunch was hosted conducted after the Parliament was disrupted as the BJP demanded an apology from the Congress over Kahrge's controversial comments Monday while hitting out at the BJP for mocking Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra as "Bharat todo (Divide India)".

Kharge on Monday said: "We gave freedom to the country and Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the unity of the country. Our party leaders gave their lives, what did you (BJP) do? Has even any dog in your house died for the country? Has (someone) made any sacrifice? No."

At an Alwar rally, the Congress president said his party "won independence for the country", and its leaders like Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives.

Kharge also slammed the government for not allowing a discussion in parliament on the border row with China.



The BJP on Tuesday demanded an apology as soon as the session began. "We condemn Mallikarjun Kharge's comments, the way he used offensive language and tried to spread a lie. He should apologise..," said Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha.

The delicacies that were prepared today included Khichdi made out of millet, Ragi Dosa, Ragi Roti, Jowar roti, Haldi sabji, bajra, Churma. The sweet delicacies included bajra Kheer bajra cake amongst others.



Earlier today, during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting PM Modi laid emphasis on the celebration of International Millet Year 2023 and suggested ways to promote an ongoing nutrition campaign through millet.

On the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations has declared the year 2023 as the International Year of Millet (IYOM).

The Government of India had notified millet as a nutritious- cereal in April 2018 and millet has also been included in the Poshan Mission campaign.

Under the National Food Security Mission (NFMS), a nutritious cereal component for Millet is being implemented in 212 districts of 14 States.

Asia and Africa are the major production and consumption centres of millet crops. India, Niger, Sudan and Nigeria are the major producer of millet.

India is the major production country of Millet in which Kangni, Kutki or small millet, Kodon, Gangora or Barnyard, china and Brown top are included with Jowar, Bajra, Ragi and small millets. Most of the states in India grow one or more millet crop species. During the last 5 years, our country produced more than 13.71 to 18 million tonnes of millet with the highest production in 2020-21. (ANI)

