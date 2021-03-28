PM Modi lauds Coimbatore bus conductor who gives free saplings to travellers

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the efforts of the Coimbatore-based bus conductor who gives free saplings to the bus travellers along with the ticket.

Addressing the nation in his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat, PM Modi said: "In this way, Yoganathan has got planted of innumerable trees. He has been spending a big chunk of his salary on this work. Now after listening to this story, who as a citizen will not appreciate the work of Marimuthu Yoganathan? I heartily congratulate his efforts, for his inspirational work."

PM Modi asked citizens to save sparrows as well as other birds and animals especially in times of summer season.

"World Sparrow Day was celebrated just a few days ago. Sparrow that is Goraiya, at places is also known aschakali, or it is also called chimni, orghanchirika. Earlier, Goraiyawould be found chirping on the boundaries of the walls of our houses or the neighbouing trees. But now people recollect Goraiya by telling you that last they had seen Goraiyawas many years ago! Today we are required to make efforts to save it," PM Modi added.

Hailing from Benaras, Indrapal Singh Batra has initiated a novel effort in this direction that I would like to certainly tell to the listeners of Mann Ki Baat. Batra has turned his own house into a home for the Goraiya.

PM Modi said, "Batra got such wooden nests made in his house where the Goraiya could dwell easily. Today many homes in Benaras are joining this campaign. This has led to creating a wonderful natural environment in the houses. I would like that for nature, environment, animals, birds or for whomsoever small or big efforts should be made by us." (ANI)