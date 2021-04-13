PM Modi lauds country's hard working farmers on Baisakhi

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to fellow citizens on the occasion of Baisakhi, the harvest festival celebrated in Punjab, saying that the festival has a special link with nature and the hardworking farmers.

Taking it to Twitter, Modi said, "May the auspicious festival of Baisakhi bring happiness and prosperity in everyone's lives."

Expressing gratitude towards the country's farmers, the Prime Minister tweeted, "The festival has a special link with nature and our hardworking farmers. May our fields flourish and may it inspire us to care for our planet."



Baisakhi is the spring season of harvest. Apart from this, it marks the foundation day of the Khalsa Panth (Sikh order) by the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh.

People throng gurdwaras to pay their obeisance and take holy dips during this time of the year. But this year, the effect of lockdown is clearly visible as the number of devotees who are visiting the temple has reduced substantially.

The Prime Minister had also extended his wishes on the beginning of Navratri and offered his wishes to various regions and communities celebrating the new year as per their traditional calendar. (ANI)

