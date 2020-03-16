PM Modi lauds efforts of doctors, nurses, municipal workers in fighting COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the efforts of doctors, nurses, municipal workers and other citizens in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

He took to Twitter, sharing the experiences of people and replying tpo them.

"Many people are highlighting different aspects of how India is combating COVID-19. This is certainly boosting the morale of all those doctors, nurses, municipal workers, airport staff and all other remarkable people at the forefront of fighting COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona," the Prime Minister tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Modi shared people's experiences and replied to them individually.

A user handle @muglikar_ tweeted, "Cancelled all my meetings. Employees work from home. Office is locked down. All business travel suspended. Being a responsible employer and citizen is first. Safety first. Prevention is better."

To this Prime Minister Modi replied with a tweet, "A wise call. Avoiding non-essential travel and minimising social outings are welcome steps. #IndiaFightsCorona"

Another user Hemant Rathi wrote, "Super-impressed! The local PHC health official visited to check on my health as I had returned from Singapore recently on 07-March. The forms we fill at immigration are being used #coronavirus Thank you for being so pro-active!"

The Prime Minister replied tweeting, "At all levels, various authorities are working in sync to ensure COVID-19 does not spread."

Another user Kushan Mitra wrote, "Someone I know was on the Shatabdi train with the Bengaluru #COVID19 runaway. He got a message to get tested immediately."

Prime Minister replied with advice, "Responsible citizens can add great strength to the fight against COVID-19. I am sure our citizens will not do any thing that puts the lives of others in danger. #IndiaFightsCorona"

Prime Minister further tweeted, "Our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers are putting great efforts. They are out there, helping people. We will always cherish their contribution. #IndiaFightsCorona."

"Doing our best to ensure everyone is healthy and those showing symptoms get proper care," Modi tweeted on the experience of another user about how the government is handling the situation to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

