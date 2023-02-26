PM Modi lauds efforts of EC, polling personnel in Meghalaya

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the efforts of the Election Commission and polling personnel in reaching out to the voters till the last mile and facilitating them to exercise their franchise.

"This is yet another example of the monumental effort by the EC to ensure every eligible voter can vote with ease. Compliments to all those who are a part of these teams. This should also inspire voters to turn out in record numbers and further strengthen our democracy," tweeted PM Modi.



As many as 974 polling teams were dispatched across 59 poll-going assembly constituencies in Meghalaya on Sunday. Polling teams trekked difficult terrains for hours, sailed to the Kamsing polling station with only 35 voters and used traditional Khasi baskets to carry polling materials to ensure no voter is left behind.



Further, the wildlife team joined polling teams in Meghalaya ahead of the elections. To ensure the safe movement of polling officials in the South West Khasi Hills area, a State Forest Department Wildlife Division team has been deployed at Nongnah, a common transit corridor for elephants.

Polling personnel trekked for 4 hours to reach the polling station in Mawkyrwat.

Voting for the Meghalaya Assembly polls will be held at 3,419 polling stations across 59 Assembly constituencies in the state. The voting will begin at 7 am and continue till 4 pm on Monday. (ANI)