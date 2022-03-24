PM Modi lauds GeM achieving Rs 1 lakh crore order value

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded Government-e-Marketplace (GeM) for achieving annual procurement of Rs 1 lakh crore in Financial Year 2021-22, stating that the platform is empowering Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) with 57 per cent of order value coming from the sector.

The GeM is the national public procurement portal for the procurement of goods and services for Central and State government organisations.

"Happy to know that Government e Marketplace (GeM) has achieved order value of Rs 1 lakh crore in a single year! This is a significant increase from previous years. The GeM platform is especially empowering MSMEs, with 57 per cent of order value coming from the MSME sector," PM Modi said in a tweet.



As per the data, the annual procurement was Rs 38580 crore in the FY 20-21, in FY 19-20 it was Rs 22991 crore, in FY 18-19 the procurement was Rs 17462 crore, FY 17-18 it was Rs 6188 crore and in the year 2016-17 the annual procurement was Rs 422 crore.

It is further empowering the "Aatmanirbhar Narishakti" with the launch of "Womaniya for Women entrepreneurs and Women-led Self-Help Groups (SHG)", direct selling of handicrafts, handlooms, accessories, etc. directly to ministries and departments. It is also providing training for women entrepreneurs by various national and state women organisations. (ANI)