New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Indian nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3.
Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that the indigenously designed reactor is an example of "Make in India".
"Congratulations to our nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3! This indigenously designed 700 MWe KAPP-3 reactor is a shining example of Make in India. And a trailblazer for many such future achievements!" he tweeted. (ANI)
PM Modi lauds Indian nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3
ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2020 12:03 IST
