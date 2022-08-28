PM Modi lauds India's 'collective might' on 76th Independence Day, says people became "vanguard of tricolour's pride"

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Lauding the "collective might" of the country on the occasion of the recently celebrated 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the people came forward to become the "vanguard of the pride of the tricolour".

The Prime Minister also recalled the soldiers who hoisted the national flag on every terrain of the country including the borders.

Addressing the 92nd episode of the monthly Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said that there has been a "sense of realisation" among people.

"In this month of independence, in our entire country, in every city, every village, the nectar of Amrit Mahotsav is flowing. On this special occasion of Amrit Mahotsav and Independence Day, we have seen the collective might of the country. There has been a sense of realisation. Such a big country, so many diversities, but when it came to hoisting the tricolour, everyone seemed to flow in the same spirit," he said.

"People themselves came forward, becoming the vanguard of the pride of the tricolour. We had also seen the spirit of the country in the cleanliness campaign and the vaccination campaign," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister praised the people for their "innovative ideas" for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

"We are getting to witness the same spirit of patriotism again in the Amrit Mahotsav. Our soldiers hoisted the tricolour on the peaks of high mountains, on the borders of the country, and in the middle of the sea. People also came up with different innovative ideas for the tricolour campaign. Such as young friend, Krishnil Anil ji. Anil ji is a puzzle artist and has created beautiful tricolour mosaic art in record time. In Kolar, Karnataka, people presented a unique sight by holding the tricolour that was 630 feet long and 205 feet wide," PM Modi said.



As India celebrated its 76th Independence Day this year, the Indian Army troops celebrated the day at the world's highest battlefield at the Siachen glacier.

After unfurling the National Flag, the soldiers at Siachen glacier recited the National Anthem on the occasion of Independence Day.

The Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army shared the video on Twitter showing Siachen Warriors walking with the national flag and hoisting it.

"'Tricolour at The Highest Battlefield'. Siachen Warriors celebrate Independence Day 2022 at the Highest Battlefield of the world," it said in a tweet.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel also celebrated Independence Day near a mountain peak at 18,800 feet in Sikkim, marking a unique record in the field of mountaineering. The Himveers of ITBP scaled 75 peaks simultaneously and hoisted the national flag atop as part of 'Amritarohan.'

"ITBP jawans celebrating the Independence Day near a mountain peak at 18,800 feet in Sikkim. Marking a unique record in the field of Mountaineering, the Himveers of ITBP have today scaled 75 peaks simultaneously and hoisted National Flag atop as mission 'Amritarohan'," the ITBP said in a tweet.

Similarly, ITBP personnel marked the occasion of 75 years of Independence at the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh and in the Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

