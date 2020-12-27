PM Modi lauds Jharkhand man for creating Korwa language dictionary

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded a man from Jharkhand who has created a dictionary in Korwa, a tribal language.

"Hiraman ji of Korwa tribe of Jharkhand lives in the Sinjo village of Garhwa district. You will be amazed to know that the population of Korwa tribe is merely 6,000, which lives in hills and forests for away from cities. Hiraman ji has taken up the task of preserving the culture and identity of his community," said the Prime Minister, while addressing the nation through 72nd edition of his monthly radio programme and the last 'Mann Ki Baat' of the year 2020.

"After an untiring toil of 12 years, he has created a dictionary of the Korwa language which is getting extinct. In this dictionary, he has written with meanings many Korwa words right from words used in the household to words used in daily life. What Hiraman ji has done for the Korwa community is an example for the country," he added. (ANI)