PM Modi lauds people's enthusiasm over Pariksha Pe Charcha

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appreciated the enthusiasm of lakhs of people who have shared their valuable insights towards this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha.

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to students, parents and teachers who have contributed to Pariksha Pe Charcha.

"The enthusiasm towards this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha has been phenomenal. Lakhs of people have shared their valuable insights and experiences. I thank all those students, parents and teachers who have contributed. Looking forward to the programme on 1st April," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The Prime Minister will interact with the students, teachers and parents all over the world during the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on April 1. It will be held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format from Talkatora Stadium at 11 am. Crores of students, teachers and parents from India and abroad will be participating, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said earlier.

"Pariksha Pe Charcha is a much-awaited annual event in which the Prime Minister responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students in his uniquely engaging style in a live programme," Pradhan had said.

Terming Pariksha pe Charcha, a public movement, Minister Pradhan outlined the importance of this year's PPC in wake of the country coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and exams shifting back to offline mode. Underlining the importance of initiatives like PPC in building the knowledge-based economy of the 21st century, he said that PPC is becoming a formal institution through which Prime Minister interacts directly with the students.

Pradhan informed that select students across the country will also visit Raj Bhawans to watch the event in the presence of the State Governors. He also expressed confidence that State Governments across the country will also encourage the participation of students, teachers and parents. The Minister mentioned that PPC will be streamed, not only across India, but also in other countries reaching out to the Indian diaspora. He also called for support from the media in making this program a mass movement and ensuring stress-free exams for the students. (ANI)