PM Modi lauds railways coach production under 'Make in India', says excellent trend

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised coach production under the 'Make In India' initiative and said that it illustrates the strength and skills of 130 crore Indians to become 'Aatmanirbhar'.

Responding to a tweet by Railways Ministry which showed there has been 91.6 per cent increase in Indian Railways Coach Production in the past few years, the Prime Minister said it is an excellent trend.



"Excellent trend, illustrating the strength and skills of 130 crore Indians as well as the resolve to become Aatmanirbhar," the Prime Minister said.

The Railway Ministry cited data for coach production between 2014-15 and 2021-22. The BJP-led government led by PM Modi has been in power since May 2014.

"Indian Railways Coach production: A Testimony of the 'Make In India' initiative. 2014-15: 3,731 2018-19: 6,076 2021-22: 7,151 Percentage increase: 91.6 per cent," the Railway Ministry tweet said. (ANI)

