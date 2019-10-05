PM Modi lauds Shiekh Hasina for 'zero tolerance' on terrorism, Bangladesh reaffirms fight against extremism

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reaffirmed to India that Bangladesh's fight against terrorism and extremism will continue and said its soil will not find space for any anti-India activity.

According to government sources, "Prime Minister thanked and appreciated Shiekh Hasina's resolve to fight terrorism and extremism."

Government source further said that there is extraordinary real-time cooperation and collaboration between the security agencies of India and Bangladesh and this is the reason no terror attack happened in either side of the border.

According to the joint statement, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the zero-tolerance policy of the Government of Bangladesh against terrorism and commended Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her resolute efforts to ensure peace, security and stability in the region."

"Recognizing that terrorism remains one of the most significant threats to peace and stability of both countries and the region, the two Prime Ministers reiterated their strong commitment to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and stressed that there can be no justification whatsoever for any act of terror."

The statement further read, "Both leaders referred to the successful discussions between Home Ministers of both countries during the recent visit of the Home Minister of Bangladesh to India in August 2019, and agreed that closer cooperation against extremist and radical groups, terrorists, smugglers, smuggling of fake currency, and organized crime remain a shared priority." (ANI)

