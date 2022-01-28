PM Modi lauds youth for taking India to world's top 3 in creating startups

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Lauding the youth for their contribution towards the development of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India's youth has taken the nation to the top-3 in the world in terms of creating startups.

"India's youth has taken the nation to the top-3 in the world in terms of creating startups. The unicorns created during COVID show the strength of our youth. Over 50 unicorns came into existence during COVID. They are all solving problems of the country, that are working with the mantra of 'Nation First'," the Prime Minister said while addressing NCC PM Rally at Cariappa Ground.

"Today, when the world is looking at India with so much hope and aspirations, India can not weaken in its efforts. Today, as we celebrate Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, our youth play a key role in ensuring that we continue our momentum," he said.

The Prime Minister hailed the contribution by National Cadet Corps for the country and said, "Today, all the young men and women who are in NCC, NSS, most of them were born in this century itself. You have to take India till 2047. That's why with your efforts and your resolve, the fulfilment of those resolutions will be possible and India will be successful."

PM Modi said, "No power in the world can stop the country whose youth starts moving ahead with the thinking of nation first. India's success in the field of sports today is also a great example of this."

The Prime Minister mentioned that it is NCC's responsibility to ensure that the things learned in NCC are put into action not only when all in uniform, but also in society.

"It is your responsibility to ensure that the things you've learned in NCC are put into action not only when you're in your uniform, but also in society. You can form several teams in your areas, apply it in your societies & make changes at the ground level," PM Modi said.

The rally is the culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on January 28 every year. (ANI)