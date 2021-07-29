PM Modi launches Academic Bank Of Credit, other initiatives on first anniversary of NEP 2020

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Modi on Thursday launched multiple educational initiatives including Academic Bank of Credits, National Digital Education Architecture and other initiatives to mark the completion of one year of reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

He was addressing the policymakers in the domain of education and skill development, students and teachers across the country through video conferencing.

While addressing the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "The development of the nation will depend on the quality of education we provide to our youth. I believe that India's new national education policy is one of the big factors in the development of the nation."

The Academic Bank of Credit will provide flexible multiple entries and exit options for students in Higher education.

"Multiple entry/exit will help students break away from the shackles of sticking to one stream. One can select their course and can exit if they are not interested. This is a revolutionary change," said PM Modi in a virtual address.

Speaking about the changed scenario of education during the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi said, "Our youth is ready to bring a transformation; it does not want to wait anymore. We have witnessed how COVID changed the entire scenario, but students adapted to these situations quickly and online education is becoming the order of the day."

"The new National Education Policy assures the youth that the country is complete with them and with their spirits. The program of artificial intelligence (AI) launched now will also make our youngsters future-oriented and will create a way for AI-driven economy," he said.

"I am happy to share that there are 14 engineering colleges in 8 states which offer education in 5 different Indian languages including Hindi-Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Bangla," he added.

The event was also attended by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"We mark a year of the launch of one of the most landmark policy reforms in India-New Education Policy 2020. When the world was at its peak of struggling to cope with the COVID19 pandemic, our government came up with this transformative policy," Pradhan said.

"Amid the pandemic, the government launched this policy for reaching impact on the educational landscape of the country. It is shaping the destiny of the nation," he added. (ANI)