PM Modi launches Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols during Fit India Dialogue

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the 'Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols' during an online Fit India Dialogue, to celebrate the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement.

The fitness protocols have been prepared with the help of fitness enthusiasts for three age categories, from 5-18 years, 18-65 years, and 65 plus age category

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, Paralympics gold medalist javelin thrower, Devendra Jhajharia, woman footballer from Jammu and Kashmir, Afshan Ashiq, actor and fitness promoter Milind Soman, nutrition and exercise science expert, Rujuta Diwekar, Yoga guru Swami Shivadhayanam Saraswati, and National Organising Secretary, Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, Mukul Kanitkar also participated in the event being held through video conferencing.

"We have forgotten what is normal in exercise. We are capable of taking regular and strenuous exercise," Soman told the Prime Minister, who said that he was a big fan of the actor's mother's fitness at the advanced age.

The Prime Minister inquired about their fitness routines, nutrition, challenges, and also the need for keeping fit in today's day and age.

The attendees shared their experience with fitness, the need to stay fit, and how different approaches and slight changes in the routine can change anyone's life for the better.

"Healthy body is necessary for healthy mind. Fitness has to be our priority. There has to be gap between two meals, so that it allows the body to process what we eat," Kohli told the Prime Minister.

The Indian cricket team captain also said that deciding the priority was of utmost importance to get best results in anyone's fitness endeavours.

The Fit India Dialogue is yet another effort to involve citizens of the country to draw out a plan to make India a Fit Nation.

The Fit India Movement envisioned by PM Modi and launched by him on August 29, 2019, has seen the collective participation of more than 3.5 crore Indians in various events, with more than 2.5 crore participants in the Fit India Freedom Run that was launched on August 15, 2019, with a digital footprint of 30 crore people. (ANI)