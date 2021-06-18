PM Modi launches crash course programme for COVID-19 frontline workers

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the six customized Crash Course programme for COVID-19 frontline workers on Friday through video conferencing under the Skill India scheme.

According to the Prime Minister's office, under the Customized Crash Course programme, the government will start 111 training centres spread over 26 states.

Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were also present on the occasion.



The programme aims to skill and upskill over one lakh COVID warriors across the country. The training will be imparted to COVID warriors in six customised job roles namely Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support, and Medical Equipment Support.

The programme has been designed as a special programme under the Central Component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with total financial outlay of Rs. 276 crore, the PMO said.

The programme will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector. (ANI)

