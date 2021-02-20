PM Modi launches key power, urban sector projects in Kerala

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of key projects of power and urban sector in Kerala via video conferencing.

He inaugurated Pugalur-Thrissur Power Transmission Project, Kasaragod Solar Power Project and Water Treatment Plant at Aruvikkara and laid the foundation stone of Integrated Command and Control Centre at Thiruvananthapuram and Smart Roads Project.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister said the development works are spread across all parts of Kerala and cover a wide range of sectors.

"They will power and empower this beautiful state, whose people are making rich contributions to India's progress," he said.

The Prime Minister said India is giving great importance to solar energy. "Our gains in solar energy will ensure a stronger fight against climate change and give a boost to our entrepreneurs. Work is also underway to connect our hardworking farmers with the solar sector to make our 'Annadatas' also 'Urjadatas'," he added.

The 320 KV Pugalur (Tamil Nadu) - Thrissur (Kerala) power transmission project is a Voltage Source Convertor (VSC) based High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) project. It has India's first HVDC link featuring state-of-the-art VSC technology.

Built at a cost of Rs 5,070 crores, it will facilitate transfer of 2000 MW power from the western region.

PM Modi dedicated to the nation the 50 MW Kasaragod Solar Power Project, which has been developed under the National Solar Energy Mission. Set up over 250 acres of land spread across Paivalike, Meenja and Chippar villages of Kasaragod district, the project has been built with Centre's investment of around Rs 280 crores.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the 75 MLD (million litres per day) Water Treatment Plant at Aruvikkara, built under the AMRUT Mission. It will boost supply of drinking water to people of Thiruvananthapuram and help avoid disruption of drinking water supply to the city in the event of maintenance work in the existing treatment plants in Aruvikkara

The Integrated Command and Control Centre is being set up to host Smart Solutions for Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, and will act as a common point of action during emergency situations to facilitate coordinated action. It is projected to be built at a cost of Rs 94 crore.,

Smart Roads Project, to be undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 427 crores, envisages converting 37 km of existing roads in Thiruvananthapuram to world-class smart roads by bringing all overhead utilities underneath and undertaking road and junction improvements.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri were present on the occasion. (ANI)