PM Modi launches Mission School of Excellence in Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the Mission School of Excellence in Adalaj, Gandhinagar.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Mission has been conceived with a total outlay of Rs 10,000 crore.

During the event at Trimandir, PM Modi launched projects worth around Rs 4,260 crore. The Mission will help strengthen education infrastructure in Gujarat through the setting up of new classrooms, smart class rooms, computer labs and overall upgradation of infrastructure of schools in Gujarat.

Prime Minister walked through the Mission School of Excellence campus. He also interacted with children.

Prime Minister Modi who is on a visit to his home state Gujarat, on Wednesday inaugurated 'DefExpo 2022' in Gandhinagar.

With an aim to give impetus to the defence sector, India's "biggest ever" defence exhibition - DefExpo 2022 is being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. This is the 12th edition of the event that has been organised on the theme 'Path to Pride'.

Speaking at the occasion, PM Modi said, "DefExpo is displaying a grand picture of the New India. It has the nation's development, states' participation, youth power, young dreams, young courage and youth's capabilities. Defence Expo used to be held in our country earlier too but DefExpo2022 is unprecedented. It is the symbol of a new beginning."

He said it is the first such Defence Expo in the country where only Indian companies are participating and where there are only Made in India defence equipment.

"In the defence sector, new India is moving ahead with the mantra of intent, innovation and implementation. Indian defence companies today are becoming a significant part of the global supply chain. Indian defence products export increased eight folds in the last eight years," he added.



Later on Wednesday, Prime Minister will proceed to Junagadh where he will lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 3,580 crore.

PM will lay the foundation stone for the improvement of coastal highways along with construction of missing links. In the first phase of this project, a total highway length of over 270 Km will be covered across 13 districts.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of two water supply projects and for the construction of a godown complex for the storage of agri products at Junagadh.

At Porbandar, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for holistic development of Shri Krishan Rukshamani Mandir, Madhavpur. He will also lay the foundation stone of sewage and water supply projects and for maintenance dredging at Porbandar Fishery Harbour. At Gir Somnath, he will lay the foundation stone of two projects, including for the development of a fishing port at Madhwad.

In the evening, Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 5,860 crores in Rajkot. He will also inaugurate the India Urban Housing Conclave 2022, which will witness deliberations covering various facets related to housing in India including planning, design, policy, regulations, implementation, ushering in greater sustainability and inclusivity, among others.

During the public function, Prime Minister will dedicate over 1,100 houses constructed under the Light House Project.

Further, he will dedicate a water supply project: Morbi-Bulk pipeline project from Brahmani-2 Dam to Narmada Canal Pumping Station. Other projects which are being dedicated by him include Regional Science Centre, flyover bridges, and other projects related to the road sector.

Later in the evening, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of six laning of the existing four-lane of Rajkot-Gondal-Jetpur section of NH27 in Gujarat. He will also lay the foundation stone of GIDC industrial estates worth around Rs 2,950 crore at various locations in Morbi, Rajkot, Botad, Jamnagar and Kutch. Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include the AMUL-fed dairy plant at Gadhka, the construction of an indoor sports complex in Rajkot, two water supply projects and other projects in the roads and railways sector.

On Thursday, PM Modi will have a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres in Kevadia. Thereafter, the launch of Mission LiFE will be done by the Prime Minister, in the presence of the UN Secretary-General at the Statue of Unity, Ekta Nagar, Kevadia. Envisaged by the Prime Minister, it is expected to be an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment. (ANI)

