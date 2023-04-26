PM Modi launches 'Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamprashastih' book

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the book 'Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamprashastih' by Shree Somnath Sanskrit University during the closing ceremony of 'Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam'.

PM Modi addressed the closing ceremony via video conferencing.





According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the programme's genesis lies in the vision of PM Modi of promoting the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat through initiatives that bring out and help rediscover the age-old links between people in different parts of the country. With this in mind, the Kashi Tamil Sangamam was organised earlier.

The Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam takes forward this vision by celebrating the shared culture and heritage between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

Centuries ago, many people migrated to Tamil Nadu from the Saurashtra region. The Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam provided an opportunity for Saurashtrian Tamils to reconnect with their roots, said the PMO statement.

The 10-day confluence saw more than 3000 Saurashtrian Tamils come to Somnath on a special train. The programme began on April 17, with its closing ceremony now being held on April 26 at Somnath. (ANI)

