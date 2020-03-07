PM Modi launches #SheInspiresUs campaign, Twitteratis react with inspiring stories

New Delhi [India], Mar 07 (ANI): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he will be handing over his social media accounts "to women whose life, work inspire us" and launched the She Inspires Us campaign, netizens flooded the social media with suggestions and stories about women who contributed for the welfare of the society in their own way.

Since its launch on Thursday, the campaign has been receiving a lot of support. Common people to various personalities including political leaders like Home Minister Amit Shah, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal have tweeted under the hashtag #SheInspiresUS.

Moreover, the Indian Army and Central Railways have also shared several stories.

Commoners have shared stories of women who they think inspires them.

"PM @narendramodi asked who inspire us yesterday. Today I can proudly say and applaud that #NitikaKaul is a real inspiration across the globe. A real example of strength, courage who showcase that female strengths is endless," tweeted a netizen.

"Meet Chandro Tomar,(Shooter Dadi), from UP. She spends most of her time training young boys & girls at the shooting range in her village.

She has been such a big inspiration for all d girls in d village, she encourages them by not just her words but by her actions," tweeted another.

"Long before @narendramodi

thought of Swach Bharath #BhavyaRani had made a whole village in Tumakuru open defecation free. Left her job reached out every house in the village, convinced dem about using toilets. With her efforts 400+ families use toilet today," said another Twitterati.

Political leaders have also tweeted with the hashtag.

Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad shared the story of Nilofer Khan, Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE) in Common Services, and praised her work in the field of imparting digital literacy among minorities and training villagers.

"VLE Nilofer Khan who worked as a lecturer in Rajasthan is now a VLE in Common Services Centre. As a VLE her work in the field of imparting digital literacy among minorities and training villagers on Investor awareness programme are commendable," Shankar Prasad.

"Today's woman is leading a life which is catering to various domains starting from family to profession to social arenas and lot more. She performs multiple roles while being in a single body. She is a true inspiration," BJP President JP Nadda tweeted under the hashtags.

Railways Minister Goyal talked about women staff in Railways who worked at a traction substation in Kannur South Railway Station in Kerala.

"naarii tuu naaraaynnii: Take a look at Railways women staff working at a traction substation in Kannur South Railway Station in Kerala, showcasing proficient skills & a nuanced understanding of technical matters," said Goyal on Twitter.

Even the Army shared stories of its women personnel. including Caption Ruchi Sharma, Punita Arora, Minty Aggarwal, and Khushboo Gupta.

"Will of Steel: Vanguard of the Mountains Sqn Ldr Khushboo Gupta, the first woman helicopter pilot to fly in the high altitudes of Siachen," the Spokesperson of Ministry of Defence, Government of India tweeted.

"Sky is not the limit

Capt Ruchi Sharma, first operational paratrooper of the #IndianArmy. She still motivates women of all ages to serve the country. #WomensDay," the spokesperson further tweet.

"Women of Honour Salute to Dr Punita Arora, first woman officer from Navy, to be promoted to a three-star rank, second highest rank in Armed forces. She was the first-ever woman Vice Admiral," the spokesperson said in another tweeted.

"In complete control, Fighter controller Sqn Ldr Minty Aggarwal was the eyes & ears of Wg Cdr Abhinandan during successful Balakot operation. She's 1st woman #IAF officer to be awarded Yudh Seva Medal for her effort. #WomensDay," the spokesperson further said.

The Central Railway has tweeted about the story of Mumtaz Kazi, first woman Diesel driver in Asia, now working as a motor woman in the Mumbai Suburban section of Central Railway. (ANI)