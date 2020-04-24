PM Modi launches unified e-GramSwaraj portal

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with Sarpanchs of Gram Panchayats throughout the country through video conferencing, on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day.

Sharing details, Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that Prime Minister Modi also launched a unified e-GramSwaraj portal and mobile application and Swamitva Scheme.

"E-GramSwaraj helps prepare and execute Gram Panchayat development plans. The portal will ensure real- time monitoring and accountability. This portal will help over two lakh Gram Panchayats," Tomar told ANI.

He said the Swamitva Scheme has been launched in a pilot mode in six States to map rural inhabited lands using drones and latest survey methods.

"The Swamitva Scheme will ensure streamlined planning, revenue collection and provide clarity over property rights in rural areas. This will open up avenues for applying for loans from financial institutions by the owners," he said. (ANI)

