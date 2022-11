PM Modi launches various new initiatives under e-court project

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched various new initiatives under the e-court project on the occassion of Constitution Day in the national capital.

The initiatives launched by the Prime Minister include Virtual Justice Clock, JustIS mobile App 2.0, Digital court and S3WaaS Websites.

The day has been celebrated as Constitution Day since 2015, to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949, as per an official press release.

The Project is an effort to provide services to litigants, lawyers and the judiciary through ICT enablement of courts.

"Virtual Justice Clock is an initiative to exhibit vital statistics of the justice delivery system at the Court level giving the details of the cases instituted, cases disposed and pendency of cases on a day/week/month basis at the Court level. The effort is to make the functioning of the courts accountable and transparent by sharing with the public the status of case disposals by the court.

The public can access the Virtual Justice Clock of any court establishment on the District Court's website," read the statement.

JustIS Mobile App 2.0 is a tool available to judicial officers for effective court and case management by monitoring the pendency and disposal of not only his court but also individual judges working under them. This App is also made available to High Court and Supreme Court Judges who can now monitor the pendency and disposal of all the States and Districts under their jurisdiction.

The digital court is an initiative to make court records available to the judge in digitised form to enable the transition to Paperless Courts.

S3WaaS Website is a framework to generate, configure, deploy and manage websites for publishing specified information and services related to district judiciary. S3WaaS is a cloud service developed for government entities to generate Secure, Scalable & Sugamya (Accessible) websites. It is multilingual, citizen-friendly and divyang friendly. (ANI)