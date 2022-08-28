PM Modi lays foundation stone for Maruti Suzuki's Rs 7,300 cr EV Battery plant in Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Maruti Suzuki Vehicle Manufacturing Facility for Haryana and Suzuki EV Battery Plant for Hansalpur in Gujarat.

He laid the foundation stone at an event in Gandhinagar to mark 40 years of Suzuki Company in India.

Speaking at the occasion, PM Modi said the success of Maruti-Suzuki also signifies the strong India-Japan partnership.

The Prime Minister also recalled late former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe while speaking on India-Japan friendship.

"The success of Maruti is a great example of the strength of the India-Japan relationship. In the last eight years, this relationship between the two countries has reached new heights," he said.

He said that India has announced in COP-26 (climate summit) that it will achieve 50 per cent of its installed electrical capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030.



"We are rapidly working on both supply and demand of EV ecosystem. From relaxation in tax to easier loan facility, we are working to increase the demand of EVs," said PM Modi.

He said that from the automobile to the biofuel sector, over 125 Japanese companies are working in Gujarat.

"Electric Vehicles are bringing a silent revolution in India. Today India doesn't consider EV's extra vehicles but a necessary step," he added.

He said that India has decided to be self-reliant in terms of energy requirements in the next 25 years.

The Suzuki Motor Gujarat Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Facility at Hansalpur, Gujarat will be set-up with an investment of around Rs 7,300 crores to manufacture Advance Chemistry Cell batteries for Electric Vehicles.

The vehicle manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana will have the potential to manufacture 10 lakh passenger vehicles per year, making it one of the largest passenger vehicle manufacturing facilities at a single site in the world. The first phase of the project will be set up with an investment of over Rs. 11,000 crores, said the statement.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present at the event. (ANI)

