PM Modi lays foundation stone of 2 hydropower projects in Himachal's Chamba

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of two hydropower projects in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh.

The hydropower projects include the 48 MW Chanju-III Hydro-electric Project and the 30 MW Deothal Chanju Hydro-electric Project.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), both these projects will generate over 270 million units of electricity annually and Himachal Pradesh is expected to get annual revenue of around Rs 110 crore from these projects.

PM Modi also launched Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III in Himachal Pradesh for the upgradation of around 3,125 km of roads in the State.

More than Rs 420 crore has been sanctioned by the Central Government under this phase for the upgradation of 440 km of roads in 15 border and far-flung Blocks of the State.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi launched several projects related to pharma, education and connectivity in Una.

With an aim to give further impetus to the pharmaceutical sector, PM Modi this morning laid the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park in Una.



According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Drug Park will be built at a cost of over Rs 1,900 crore. The Park will help reduce dependence on active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) imports.

It is expected to attract investment of around Rs 10,000 crores and provide employment to more than 20,000 people. It will also give a fillip to economic activities in the region, said the PMO statement.

PM Modi also launched the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una. Its foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister in 2017.

Earlier today, PM Modi flagged off Vande Bharat Express from Una railway station during his visit to the mountain state.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur were also present on the occasion.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), running from Amb Andaura to New Delhi, it is the fourth Vande Bharat train that has been introduced in the country and is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speed in shorter duration.

It accelerates to 100 km per hour in just 52 seconds. The introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel.

Vande Bharat Express is a new-age train redefining passenger travelling in India. (ANI)

