PM Modi lays foundation stone of 'Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute' at IIT Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII) at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati on Friday, the government informed in a press release.

The Prime Minister also urged people to come together for achieving the target of 'Swasth Bharat Samridh Bharat'.

Speaking during the event, PM Modi said, "Today the Northeast region of our country received a boost in the healthcare infrastructure. I am honoured to dedicate the first AIIMS of the Northeast and three medical colleges to the people of Assam. I am happy to note the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute being set up in collaboration between the Assam government and IIT Guwahati will foster innovative healthcare solutions."

"Let us come together and make sure we work in harmony and follow 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vikas, to achieve our target of Swasth Bharat, Samridh Bharat," he added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also addressed the event and thanked the Prime Minister for laying the foundation stone of AAHII, adding that this will establish the synergy between technology and healthcare.

"On the auspicious occasion of Bohag Bihu we welcome PM Narendra Modi Ji to Assam. IIT Guwahati and Assam Government had envisioned a medical college where Engineers and Doctors will work together towards Medical Innovation. Prime Minister has helped us realize Assam's dream," he said.

Sarma added, "Today he will lay the foundation of AAHII on the IIT Guwahati campus. In this healthcare and innovation Institute, doctors will work towards Medical Innovation and engineers will work to make Healthcare 'Atma Nirbhar'. We believe in the next three years this medical college will establish the synergy between technology and healthcare".

The Assam Advanced Health Innovation Institute (AAHII) is a unique partnership between the Government of Assam and IIT Guwahati to set up a healthcare Research Institution to leverage advanced technologies to transform medical science.

The Institute will also offer Advanced Medical Degrees in Diplomate of National Board (DNB), Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), Master of Surgery (MS), and MD-PhD programs.

Speaking during the event Professor Parameswar K Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, said that AAHII will create a single umbrella under which physicians, scientists, engineers, doctors, design personnel, and regulators will work together to invent and innovate technologies and cater for the divergent needs of the people of Assam.

"AAHII will comprise of three major verticals, (i) an R&D Block, (ii) a 500-bed super-speciality hospital and (iii) a Post-graduate medical college. The R&D Block will initially start with six centres of excellence for cutting-edge research in Stem cell, digital health, Therapeutics (drug design, delivery, informatics), Precision medicine, Robotics and Affordable diagnostics. The super-speciality hospital will fill the current void in Assam and North-east of India by providing advanced Robotic surgery, comprehensive Transplant surgery, Gene therapy, Precision Medicine, Complex Trauma care, cutting-edge Neonatology, Neurosurgery, and complex Cardiac procedures among others," he said.

As per the release, AAHII will be implemented through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), namely, Assam Government IITG Healthcare Foundation - AGIHF, which is a joint venture between the Government of Assam and IIT Guwahati. In the near future, this SPV will invite participation from corporates, business houses, research institutions and philanthropic organizations to collaborate on healthcare research and innovations.

AAHII will be a nationally and internationally 'Connected' hospital cum research hub, thus enabling skill and knowledge transfer to the peripheral hospitals empowering them for better patient management through enhanced skills.

It will also possess a Simulation lab integrated with Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR-VR) facilities that will uplift the skills of the doctors, nurses and other health workers. Through integrated and seamless functioning between these elements, AAHII will provide the foundation for evidence-based healthcare delivery to the State as well as to the country.

Over the years, IIT Guwahati is working tirelessly in collaboration with the central and state authorities toward revolutionizing the health sector in the North-East region by developing a digital highway for the stakeholders of the healthcare ecosystem while ensuring accessibility, affordability, inclusivity, and interoperability. The foundation stone to setup AAHII by the Prime Minister is another major step to fulfil this vision," the release further stated. (ANI)