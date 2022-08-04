PM Modi lays foundation stone of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission's projects

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, Dharampur in the Valsad district of Gujarat on Thursday via video conferencing.

PM Modi inaugurated Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital at Dharampur in Valsad. The cost of the entire project is around Rs 200 crore.



Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital is a 250-bed multispecialty hospital with cutting-edge medical infrastructure that will provide world-class tertiary medical facilities, especially to the people of the southern Gujarat region.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Hospital. The 150-bed hospital will be built at a cost of around Rs 70 crore. It will be equipped with top-class facilities and a dedicated team of veterinarians and ancillary staff. The Hospital will provide holistic medical care alongside conventional medicine for the care and upkeep of animals.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Shrimad Rajchandra Center of Excellence for Women on the occasion. It will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore. It will have facilities for recreation, classrooms for self-development sessions, and rest areas. It will employ over 700 tribal women and provide a livelihood to thousands of others subsequently. (ANI)

