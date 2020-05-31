PM Modi-led govt efficiently handled COVID-19 crisis: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): On the completion of the first year of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's led NDA government second tenure, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said that Modi government has efficiently handled the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.

"COVID-19 is one of the toughest crises in human history. Having seen the unprecedented crisis, Modi led govt has efficiently handled it. In the six years series, in the first yr of the second term of governance, pro-people measures and development is the agenda," said Joshi.

"Whatever has happened in these 70 years, has to be corrected. In the last five years, no such terror incident has taken place in the country. We have contained terrorism, price hike, we have given remunerated prices and to an extent, we have now contained COVID-19," he said.

He continued saying that by this, PM Modi has not only established as the leader of India but as a world leader.

"We have also touched historical blunders like Article 370, 35 A, triple talaq, Citizenship Amendment Bill. PM Modi has dedicated himself to the nation and he is working day in and day out even during the times of COVID-19 crisis, he works 16 to 17 hours a day. He is inspiring the entire mass," said Joshi. (ANI)