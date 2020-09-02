PM Modi likely to address UNGA session virtually, no official confirmation yet

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) through video conference scheduled to be held later this month. However, there is no official confirmation yet.



The upcoming UNGA high-level week, scheduled for September 22-29, is expected to be held in a virtual format due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to a tentative schedule of UNGA, India's Head of Government (HG) will give a speech in the morning session on September 26.



Last year in September, PM Modi's speech at the 74th session of UNGA had emphasised on building an inclusive, assertive and accountable world. He spoke about protecting the climate, fighting terrorism, and maintaining global peace.



Calling terrorism as one of the 'greatest challenges for humanity', he had appealed the world leaders to unite against it for the sake of mankind.



Modi had shared the message of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' from the dais as he spoke about Indian culture. (ANI)

