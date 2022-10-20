PM Modi likely to visit Ram temple construction site in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit the construction site of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The construction work on three floors superstructure of Shri Ram Temple, Ayodhya comprising Garbh Griha and five Mandaps on the Ground Floor is progressing in full swing, a release by the temple construction committee said.

It said the construction work of the Temple is progressing according to the plan and by December 2023 devotees will have the opportunity of offering prayers before Lord Shri Ram.



The superstructure is being constructed on the 6.5m (21 ft) high plinth with Granite stone which was completed in September this year.

Approximately 17,000 Granite stones blocks weighing two tons each block were used in the construction of the plinth by interlocking arrangement between the stones. No steel was used in foundation, raft and plinth. The total built-up area is 58,920 sqft and Ground Floor reached after completing 72 ft of three-layered structures.

The superstructure of the temple is being constructed by using carved Rajasthan sandstone from Bansi Paharpur district Bharatpur.

The Prime Minister will reach Ayodhya on October 23. He will perform pooja and Darshan of Bhagwan Shri Ramlala Virajman. Prime Minister will also witness the spectacular aarti at New Ghat of Saryuji, followed by his participation in the grand Deepotsav celebrations.



The release said approximately 4.75 lakh cubic feet of Bansi Paharpur stone shall be used in the superstructure of the Shri Ram Temple. The walls and floor in Garbh Griha of the Temple will be of Makrana Marble. There will be 392 Pillars in the temple, 166 columns on the ground floor, 144 columns on the first floor, and 82 columns on the second floor.

Heavy rain in the first week of October had stalled the construction work of the temple. However, it has now picked pace.

The work of installing white marble pillars of Makrana in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple has also begun. The construction work is being done simultaneously in all the parts of the temple to keep the accuracy of the same level from the entrance to Garbh Griha.

The skilled technicians have been engaged at mines, and workshops in Rajasthan and at the Shri Ram Ram Temple workplace for the carving and erection work of Bansi Paharpur stone, the release said.

The quality of Stones and workmanship of Carving is being supervised by the experts of NIRMBangalore, Architect and implementing agencies M/s L&T & Project Management Consultants. Till date, 42 per cent of Bansi Paharpur Stones have been carved and available for erection.

Teak wood from the forests of Maharashtra will be used for making the doors of the Temple. About one thousand seven hundred cubic feet of wood will be required for the 42 doors to be installed in the temple with special carving for figures like Peacock, Kalash, Surya, Chakra, Conch, Mace and various flowers.

The Parkota will be constructed by using carved Red Rajasthan Bansi Paharpur Sandstone from Bharatpur. Construction work of RCC retaining wall and foundation of Parkota is in progress as per schedule.

Pilgrimage Facilitation Centre and other utilities services are being constructed for the convenience of devotees visiting Shri Ram Lalla Temple.



Soil testing, survey and layout and marking have been completed and construction work started for carrying out the construction work of the Pilgrimage Facilitation Centre, other utilities and infrastructure services.

The masterplan of the remaining area of Shri Ram Janm Bhumi Complex has been finalized in which Temples of Rishi Valmiki, Acharya Vashisth, Rishi Viswamitra, Agastya Rishi, Nishad, Jatayu, Mata Sabri are planned in addition to other facilities like Yagya or Anusthan Mandap, Sant Niwas and administrative building, the release said. (ANI)