PM Modi likely to visit Uttarakhand in October

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit poll-bound Uttarakhand in the first week of October and inaugurate government projects, sources said.

They said the Prime Minister is expected to visit the state on October 7 and is likely to also go to Kedarnath.

"Several projects are scheduled for inauguration including oxygen plant, airport-related infrastructure projects and those related to infrastructure in AIIMS Rishikesh. He is likely to visit Kedarnath," said a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from the state.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia is likely to be present during Prime Minister's visit, the sources said.



They said that the programme is tentative and it will be confirmed in the next few days.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to the election-bound state is expected to boost the morale of party workers.

"People of Uttrakhand like Prime Minister and his presence wins hearts. Launching of various projects ahead of polls will send the right message to the people who are aware of development done by the BJP government at the Centre and in states," the leader added.

Uttarakhand is scheduled to go for polls early next year. The state has seen a change of two chief ministers in the past few months.

The BJP hopes to beat any anti-incumbency against the state government. (ANI)

