PM Modi makes veiled attack on Trinamool Congress

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): In a veiled attack on Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the people who are unable to challenge BJP in a "democratic way" have resorted to "killing party workers" to achieve their goals.

"Those who are not able to fight us through democratic means, are not able to challenge us, few such people have adopted the path of killing BJP workers. In some parts of the country, they feel that by killing the BJP workers, they will be able to fulfil their designs. I try to persuade them. I don't need to warn them because that work will be done by people," the Prime minister said while addressing a gathering at BJP headquarters here to celebrate NDA's victory in Bihar elections and BJP winning bye-elections in several parts of the country.

He said that elections come and go and parties win and lose but there cannot be "game of death" in democracy.



He said BJP was dedicated to democracy and committed to fulfilling the trust that the country has placed on it.

"No one can doubt our intentions, nobody is ever disappointed with our efforts," he said.

The BJP has alleged that there has been political killings of its workers in West Bengal and has held protests against the Trinamool government. The state will go to the polls next year. (ANI)

