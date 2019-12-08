PM Modi meets Arun Shourie at Pune hospital, wish him healthy life

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met former Union Minister and senior journalist Arun Shourie at Ruby Hall Clinic here and enquired about his health.

The Prime Minister said he had a "wonderful interaction" with Shourie.

"In Pune, I met former Union Minister Arun Shourie Ji. Enquired about his health and had a wonderful interaction with him. We pray for his long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

Shourie was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on December 1 after he fainted. The hospital said the former Union Minister is stable and is under observation. (ANI)

